Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $423.97. 5,933,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $425.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

