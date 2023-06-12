Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,894. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

