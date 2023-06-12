Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 178,575 shares of company stock worth $37,091,078. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,550,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

