Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEJU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 46,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Leju has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.84.

Get Leju alerts:

About Leju

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.