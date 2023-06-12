Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LEJU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 46,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Leju has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.84.
About Leju
