Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.10

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Latin America (LILAB)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.