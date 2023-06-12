Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. 6,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $98.16 million, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.49. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,470. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the first quarter valued at $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

