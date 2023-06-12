Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Sells $352,247.40 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $30,587,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

