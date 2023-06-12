Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 179,401 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 366.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 in the last 90 days. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,671. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

