Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $11,655,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Salesforce by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,568,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,294. The stock has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a PE ratio of 562.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,575 shares of company stock worth $37,091,078. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

