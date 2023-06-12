Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,343,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,434,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

