Marathon Capital Management Decreases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,106 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 2.3% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,528. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

