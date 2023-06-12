Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $112.38. 3,063,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.