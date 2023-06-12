Marc L. Andreessen Sells 367,583 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samsara Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,800. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

