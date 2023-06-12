Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROP traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $454.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $463.90. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.