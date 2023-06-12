Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 19,959 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $103.05. 547,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

