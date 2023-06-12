Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,161 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.35. 1,885,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,071. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

