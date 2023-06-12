Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 16,963 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,598. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day moving average of $180.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

