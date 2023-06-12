Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys Shares of 25,104 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of META stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,444,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,017,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $694.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.
META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
