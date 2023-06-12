Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,957,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,555,000 after purchasing an additional 116,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,950. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day moving average of $146.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

