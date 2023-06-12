Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average is $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

