Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.19. 581,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,148. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

