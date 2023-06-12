Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $445.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The company has a market cap of $422.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.48 and its 200-day moving average is $368.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

