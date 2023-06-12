MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXE remained flat at $3.54 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 191,258 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 309,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

