Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $66.99. 5,064,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,553,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.