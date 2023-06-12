Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS MVLY remained flat at $12.50 on Monday. Mission Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $41.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

