Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.55) price target on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Shares of MTO opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4,810.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.56. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 54.87 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.29).
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
