Miura Global Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 441.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for approximately 9.4% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capri by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.52. 2,127,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,986. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

