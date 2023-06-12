Miura Global Management LLC Cuts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Miura Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health comprises 5.1% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC owned 0.19% of Option Care Health worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after buying an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Option Care Health by 317.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 738,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,529. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

