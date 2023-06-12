Miura Global Management LLC Invests $12.38 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,000. DexCom comprises 6.2% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $264,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,155 shares of company stock worth $9,279,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,064. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

