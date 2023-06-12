Mizuho Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $50.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.92.
Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 3,195,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,319. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.
Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.