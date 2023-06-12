Mizuho Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $50.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.92.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 3,195,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,319. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

