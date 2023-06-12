Monroe Capital Co. (MRCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. 86,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,130. The company has a market cap of $179.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

