Moore Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Iris Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRAA. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,382,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iris Acquisition alerts:

Iris Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Iris Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Monday. Iris Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Iris Acquisition Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.