Moore Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,109 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.17. 761,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

