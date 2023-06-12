Moore Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,361 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.02. 5,028,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.93. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

