Moore Capital Management LP Has $1.06 Million Position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,778 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $3,981,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

PSNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. 2,366,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

