Moore Capital Management LP Invests $2.83 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1,201.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 94.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 108.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 341,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,687,000 after purchasing an additional 177,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEA traded up $3.61 on Monday, hitting $141.72. 724,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,963. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average is $133.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

