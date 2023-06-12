Moore Capital Management LP Reduces Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,692 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 784.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,887,000 after buying an additional 2,760,751 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after buying an additional 2,491,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,692,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after buying an additional 531,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

NYSE:OMF remained flat at $42.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 733,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,377. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

