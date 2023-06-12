Moore Capital Management LP Sells 179,970 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179,970 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,871,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

