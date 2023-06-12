Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Vera Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,919,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,467.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 32,844 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $233,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,016.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 15,252 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,467.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 127,907 shares of company stock worth $912,762 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VERA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

VERA traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,954. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.51.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

