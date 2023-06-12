Morgan Stanley Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $54.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.29.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,637. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -157.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 701.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,918,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

