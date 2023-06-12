Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Bank of America

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after purchasing an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

