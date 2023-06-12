Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW) Short Interest Up 925.0% in May

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVLAW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Movella Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:MVLAW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 5,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,506. Movella has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.

