NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNVC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 18.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

