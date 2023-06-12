Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,482,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,083. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

