Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 673,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

