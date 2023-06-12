Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,952. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

