Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 42,810 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,810 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 322,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,785. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.