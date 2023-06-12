Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.55. 71,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.76. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $154.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

