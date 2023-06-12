NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Cut to $13.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEX. Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,510. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.