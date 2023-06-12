NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Reduced by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 81.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NIKE by 260.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,956,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,382. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

